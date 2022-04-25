Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,586 in the last 365 days.

President of Uzbekistan receives Russian delegation

UZBEKISTAN, April 25 - On April 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, who heads the Russian delegation at the INNOPROM. Central Asia International Industrial Trade Fair.

Issues of further enhancing practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia in the context of the implementation of agreements at the highest level were considered.

The parties focused on increasing the volume of mutual trade, implementing investment programs and promoting new localization projects, and cooperation between the regions of the two countries.

The main attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in the mechanical engineering, metallurgy, agriculture, light, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

The fruitful results of business events within the framework of the industrial exhibition taking place in Tashkent were noted with satisfaction.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

President of Uzbekistan receives Russian delegation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.