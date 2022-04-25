President of Uzbekistan receives Russian delegation

UZBEKISTAN, April 25 - On April 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, who heads the Russian delegation at the INNOPROM. Central Asia International Industrial Trade Fair.

Issues of further enhancing practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia in the context of the implementation of agreements at the highest level were considered.

The parties focused on increasing the volume of mutual trade, implementing investment programs and promoting new localization projects, and cooperation between the regions of the two countries.

The main attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in the mechanical engineering, metallurgy, agriculture, light, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

The fruitful results of business events within the framework of the industrial exhibition taking place in Tashkent were noted with satisfaction.

Source: UzA