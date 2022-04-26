Gas Engine Market Reached US$ 6.74 Billion by 2027 At a CAGR of 4.70% - IMARC Group

The global gas engine market reached a value of US$ 5.05 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.74 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gas engines refer to the internal combustion engines that operate on numerous gaseous fuels, such as natural gas, producer gas, coal gas, biogas, etc. They consist of a fixed cylinder and a moving piston. Gas engines are widely used as heavy-duty industrial engines capable of running at full load. They can power light trucks, medium-to-large motorcycles, lawnmowers, automobiles, etc. Gas engines are more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective than their traditional counterparts. They also offer excellent electrical and thermal efficiency, low maintenance and operation costs, and enhanced environmental benefits. As a result, gas engines are gaining traction across various sectors, including power generation, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, etc.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global gas engine market reached a value of US$ 5.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.74 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.70% during 2022-2027.

Gas Engine Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating need for clean and efficient power generation technologies is primarily driving the gas engine market. Besides this, the escalating requirement for electricity is propelling the adoption of gas engines in electric utilities to handle peak load demand effectively, which is further catalyzing the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gas-engine-market/requestsample

Additionally, the inflating environmental concerns and the shifting preferences towards renewable energy sources are also stimulating the global market. Furthermore, the development of innovative gas engine variants to meet the need for higher power outputs and enhanced diesel engine standards is anticipated to bolster the gas engine market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Gas Engine Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Caterpillar Inc., China Yuchai International Limited, Cummins Inc., Doosan Corporation, General Electric Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce plc, Siemens AG, Volkswagen AG and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, fuel type, power output, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Fuel Type:

• Natural Gas

• Special Gas

• Others

Breakup by Power Output:

• 0.5-1 MW

• 1-2 MW

• 2-5 MW

• 5-10 MW

• 10-20 MW

Breakup by Application:

• Mechanical Drive

• Power Generation

• Cogeneration

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Oil and Gas

• Mining

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jqKgp6

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Browse Similar Reports:

Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market: https://bit.ly/3CJKH6G

Osmometers Market: https://bit.ly/3CPMg34

Remote Deposit Capture Market: https://bit.ly/3JazVZv

Rubber Additives Market: https://bit.ly/3u4gE5t

Broadcast Equipment Market: https://bit.ly/3q8C2pi

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800