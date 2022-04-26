Specialty Films Market 2022-2027 - Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players, Global Report, Demand, Growth & Opportunities

The global specialty films market reached a value of US$ 36.89 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 52.5 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty films refer to the flexible, extensible, and high-performance polymers (HPP) that comprise of various kinds of resins, such as polyesters, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinylidene chloride, nylons, fluoropolymers, etc. They are available in the stretch, shrink, conductive, and barrier types. Specialty films offer enhanced flex crack resistance, superior adhesion, and high tensile strength at inexpensive prices, owing to which they are widely used for conduction and insulation purposes and for protecting products against external contamination.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global specialty films market reached a value of US$ 36.89 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 52.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

Specialty Films Market Trends and Drivers:

The extensive product adoption across numerous industry verticals, including packaging, personal care, electronics, pharmaceutical, construction, transportation, etc., and the increasing demand for heat-resistant packaging solutions are primarily driving the specialty films market.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-films-market/requestsample

In addition to this, the elevating requirement for these polymers in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for storing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and protecting them from contamination, heat, moisture, ultraviolet (UV) radiations, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the escalating utilization of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) in the manufacturing of flexible packaging films is also augmenting the global market.

Apart from this, biodegradable packaging solutions minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, petroleum consumption, waste generation, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of technologically advanced product variants is anticipated to fuel the specialty films market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Specialty Films Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Inteplast Group Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Mondi plc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.), Toray Industries Inc. and Ube Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, resin, function and end use industry.

Breakup by Resin:

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Polyacrylamide

• Fluoropolymer

• Polyimide

• Polyolefin

• Others

Breakup by Function:

• Barrier

• Conduction and Insulation

• Microporous

• Safety and Security

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Packaging

• Personal Care

• Electrical and Electronics

• Transportation

• Construction

• Medical

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3Jsx65d

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Browse Similar Repots:

Payment Security Market: https://bit.ly/35nnxXx

Floor Grinding Machine Market: https://bit.ly/3OFbXsk

Virtual Router Market:https://bit.ly/3uHnH4D

Telecom Cloud Market: https://bit.ly/3tQkUa7

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: https://bit.ly/3wOI56j

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800