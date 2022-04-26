ImpactQA Wins the Prestigious Title of Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
ImpactQA was recently awarded as leaders of managed security services at cybersecurity vision & innovation summit & awards 2022NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpactQA, the world's leading quality assurance and software testing company were recently awarded the title of managed security service provider of the year by Transformance Forums at the Cybersecurity Vision & Innovation Summit & Awards 2022.
“This award reflects our commitment and dedication to develop innovative solutions and services for securing and managing valuable content for enterprises. We are glad that the organizations around the world are recognizing the value of our cybersecurity services, as we help them prevent security breaches for software Apps, and all possible vulnerabilities for future threats” said JP Bhatt, Founder, and CEO, ImpactQA
The Cybersecurity Vision & Innovation Summit & Awards 2022 is one of industries best business awards programs to recognize achievement in innovation and growth in the cybersecurity space. More than 100 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in various categories. And the winners were determined by the average scores of more than 50 executives around the world acting as jury.
About ImpactQA
ImpactQA ImpactQA is a leading pure-play software testing & quality assurance company. With over a decade of experience, the company has helped enterprises and Fortune 500 companies to embark on their digital transformation journey. Headquartered in New York, ImpactQA has delivery centers in the US, UK, India, and Germany. The in-house testing team at ImpactQA has an international reputation for delivering a cost-effective, insightful and customer-centric approach to a vast array of global clients.
The company has been delivering unmatched testing solutions across multiple business domains, such as Healthcare, E-learning, BFSI, Ecommerce, Media, Logistics, Real Estate, Medical Device Testing, and more.
