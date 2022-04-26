Lao leaders show belief in CPV leadership

VIETNAM, April 26 -

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (left) receives head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa in Vientiane on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

Vientiane — The high-ranking leaders of Laos expressed their belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the Vietnamese people will continue to obtain new greater achievements in the renewal process and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath received head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa in Vientiane on Monday.

During the meetings, Nghĩa congratulated Laos on its great achievements in all fields after more than 35 years of reform, affirming that the Vietnamese Party, State and people totally support the renewal cause of Laos. He said he believes under the leadership of the LPRP, the management of the Lao government and the supervision from the Lao NA, the country will make more achievements and successfully realise the Resolution of the LPRP’s 11th Congress.

He briefed the leaders on the outcomes of the talks between the two commissions for information and education and how they will work together to prepare for the celebrations of the Việt Nam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. — VNS