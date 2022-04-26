Dispatch from Crame No. 1254: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the use of 4Ps by unscrupulous candidates

4/26/22

As principal author of the 4Ps Act in Congress, I denounce the continued use of this social legislation by unscrupulous politicians and party lists just to gain mileage in the elections, but who have nothing at all to do and have no connection whatsoever with the government program.

I condemn the threats made to 4Ps beneficiaries that they will no longer be included in the program if they do not vote for certain candidates. The 4Ps Act is clear that local government officials have nothing to do with 4Ps beneficiary-selection. 4Ps beneficiary-selection is the sole mandate and authority of the DSWD as the primary implementor or focal point agency in charge of the 4Ps program.

I therefore urge all 4Ps beneficiaries not to believe the threats made by candidates, especially those running for local positions, that the latter can either withdraw or insert their names from the list of 4Ps beneficiaries.

Hindi ang mga lokal na mga kandidato sa LGU ang pumipili ng mga mabibigyan ng ayuda sa ilalim ng 4Ps kapag sila ay nanalo. Tanging ang DSWD lamang ang may kapangyarihan at mandato na pumili sa mga miyembro ng 4Ps at magpatakbo sa programang ayuda na ito ng gobyerno. Kahit kailanman mula noong isabatas ang 4Ps, hindi kailangan maging kapalit nang tulong galing dito ang paghalal sa kahit sino mang Mayor, Vice-Mayor, o Konsehal ng mga bayan o siyudad.

4Ps beneficiaries should likewise be informed that a party-list group using the name of the 4Ps program has nothing to do with the same.

Ang dapat iboto ninyong party-list ay mga grupo na totoong kumakatawan sa inyong mga sektor, at hindi isang mapanlinlang na grupo na ginagamit ang 4Ps para makuha ang inyong boto. Huwag po kayong magpapaloko sa kanila.###

(Access the handwritten version of Dispatch No. 1254, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._1254)