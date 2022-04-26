PHILIPPINES, April 26 - Press Release April 26, 2022 De Lima warns against use of 4Ps by unscrupulous candidates Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima denounced the continued use of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act by unscrupulous politicians and party-lists, who have no connection whatsoever with the government program, to gain mileage in the elections. De Lima, known as "Ina ng 4Ps" for being the author and principal sponsor of Republic Act No. 11310 or the 4Ps Institutionalization Act, warned the public against local politicians and a party-list group using the name of the 4Ps program of the government as they have nothing to do with the law. "I condemn the threats made to 4Ps beneficiaries that they will no longer be included in the program if they do not vote for certain candidates. The 4Ps Act is clear that local government officials have nothing to do with 4Ps beneficiary-selection," De Lima, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, said. "4Ps beneficiary-selection is the sole mandate and authority of the DSWD as the primary implementor or focal point agency in charge of the 4Ps program. "I therefore urge all 4Ps beneficiaries not to believe the threats made by candidates, especially those running for local positions, that the latter can either withdraw or insert their names from the list of 4Ps beneficiaries," she added. A DSWD regional office has reportedly received information that politicians have allegedly threatened to remove potential voters, who are beneficiaries of various DSWD programs, from the DSWD list. In particular, DSWD-6 Assistant Regional Director for Administration Delia Bagolcol said that most of the reported threats of politicians involve 4Ps. "Kahit kailanman mula noong isabatas ang 4Ps, hindi kailangan maging kapalit nang tulong galing dito ang paghalal sa kahit sino mang Mayor, Vice-Mayor, o Konsehal ng mga bayan o siyudad," De Lima said. Election watchdog Kontra Daya, meanwhile, warned of party-list groups bearing identical names with government programs, particularly the Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino (4Ps) which has a similar logo and acronym with the 4Ps. Setting the record straight, De Lima stressed: "4Ps beneficiaries should likewise be informed that a party-list group using the name of the 4Ps program has nothing to do with the same." "Ang dapat iboto ninyong party-list ay mga grupo na totoong kumakatawan sa inyong mga sektor, at hindi isang mapanlinlang na grupo na ginagamit ang 4Ps para makuha ang inyong boto. Huwag po kayong magpapaloko sa kanila," she added. De Lima, in collaboration with Senator Antonio "Sonny" Trillanes IV as her Vice Chairman in the Senate Committee on Social Justice, pushed for the passage of 4Ps Act that was signed into law on April 2019.