Homicide: 700 Block of Morton Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the 700 block of Morton Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:13 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Shortly thereafter, despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Earnest Ray Thompson III, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

