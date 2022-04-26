A2 Milk Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Share, Size, Price Trends, Segmentation and Forecast

a2 milk market value

The global A2 milk market size is expected to reach US$ 25.39 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study, "A2 Milk Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" has been added by IMARC Group. The global A2 milk market reached a value of US$ 9.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.39 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Milk protein usually constitutes 80% casein in which beta-casein is the second-most prevalent type along with 13 others. A1 and A2 are the most common types of beta-casein in milk and A2 beta-casein aids in preventing stomach discomfort caused by regular milk in lactose-intolerant people. A2 milk is obtained from cow breeds like Jersey, Limousin, Guernsey, and Charolais. It has a tint of golden color and is processed with the low heat pasteurization method, which preserves the beneficial nutrients and bacteria in the milk. There are several health benefits associated with the consumption of A2 milk, owing to which it has gained immense traction across the globe. It helps in lowering the risk of autoimmune diseases, heart diseases, type 1 diabetes, impaired immune responses, and neurological impairment.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players being: The A2 Milk Company, Jersey Dairy, PURATION INC (PURA), DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HLDGS (DFILF) and Fonterra Co-operative Group Lim (FCG.NZ).

Global A2 Milk Market Trends:

With a significant number of people suffering from lactose intolerance and the rising awareness about the negative health effects of A1 milk, the demand for A2 milk has significantly risen. In addition to this, the associated benefits of A2 milk, like promoting mental growth and boosting immunity, have also contributed to its rising sales all across the world. As a result, key players are coming up with product variants like cheese, infant formulas, paneer, butter, and yogurt to expand their product portfolio and widen their consumer base. Apart from this, growth in the food retail industry and inflating income levels are also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, companies are partnering with local brands to widen their reach and create a strong foothold in the market. For instance, the A2 Milk Company partnered with Agrifoods Cooperative in Canada in 2020 to gain exposure.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

A2 Milk Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of end-use, distribution channel and geography.

Market Segmentation by End-Use

1. Liquid Milk

2. Infant Formula

3. Others

Based on end-use, the market has been segregated into infant formula, liquid milk and other dairy products. Currently, liquid milk represents the major segment, holding the largest market share. Since it is considered as one of the vital sources of protein and calcium, liquid milk is mostly preferred by the consumers.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

2. Convenience & Grocery Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets account for majority of the market share. They offer a large variety of products from different brands, thereby providing convenience to the consumers. Other major distribution channels include convenience and grocery stores, online/non-store retailing and others.

Market Segmentation by Key Regions

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Oceania

4. Asia

5. Others

Region-wise, the market has been categorized into Oceania, Asia, Europe, North America and others. Amongst these, Oceania is the leading market, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global marlket. This can be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by A2 milk products.

