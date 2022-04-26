Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 600 Block of Maine Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the 600 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest.

At approximately 11:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished guns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was recovered

The suspects were captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.