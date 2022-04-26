Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:40 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, 47 year-old James Burwell of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

