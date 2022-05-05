The new “How I Solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” podcast steps into Californian politics

How I Solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali - Podcast poster

If you were wondering where California is going, wonder no more. Here comes The “How I Solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” podcast loaded with truth bombs.

Leave it to Newsom to make the homeless problem sound like some kind of skit. California’s absurdist politics is a fertile ground for a social satire series.” — Dana Ziyasheva

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you were wondering where California is going, wonder no more. “How I Solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” is a practical guide into the mind of a Californian lambda male. The fiction podcast is styled as a confession from Jay, 20 years old, “white, well, obviously male”, disenfranchised Angelino. Jay likes Takis and poisoning homeless people.Narrated by the up-and-coming actor Grant Morningstar, the podcast is a modern version of Dostoievski’s Crime and Punishment set in the homeless encampments of Venice beach. Fans of “Breaking Bad” would take note of Jay’s transformation from loser to psychopath and eventually an astute social engineer. Who knows, one day he might even run for California Governor!“How I Solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” comes curtesy of the controversial L.A.-based director-writer Dana Ziyasheva. Her first feature film Defenders of Life amplified the plight of indigenous child brides in Costa Rica and helped outlaw underage marriages in that country. Ziyasheva’s sophomore feature Greatland, available on Amazon Prime and Tubi TV, is a dystopian fantasy set in Los Angeles of the future. “I wrote “How I Solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” during the lockdowns, because there was nothing else to do, Ziyasheva explains. My movie Greatland didn’t premiere because the festivals were cancelled, and cinemas shut down. My husband was working 16 hours a day, to keep the family afloat. Bankruptcy and homelessness became very real. I just purged my frustrations.”Jay’s brutally honest accounts contain a wealth of insider knowledge of how life in California really is. The intimate connection of “How I solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” to survival struggles is evident in episode titles, such as “Parking Enforcement” and “My BLM riots”. “Uber boys” is a hilarious take on food delivery in times of COVID. “My BLM riots” concludes ironically, “George Floyd’s death did nothing to correct racial biases in Van Nuys. It also failed to upgrade my home appliances.”In 2020, California beat the nation’s record with over 160,000 homeless population. The number of homeless people dying on the street, doubled during the pandemic. “I don’t want to see any more people die in the streets and call that compassion,” Governor Newsom said, proposing $2 billion to address California homelessness – including $1.5 billion to buy and set up “tiny homes.” “There is nothing compassionate about someone dying in the streets or stepping over someone on the streets or sidewalks.”“Leave it to Newsom to make the homeless problem sound like some kind of skit, Ziyasheva says. California’s absurdist politics is a fertile ground for a social satire series. Obviously, no studio would touch it with a barge pole. I always advocated for independent cinema as a laboratory of ideas. “How I solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” is an independent fiction podcast. I imagined it as a proof of concept for a crowd-funded web series and a fun, non-committal listen during a daily commute.”Igor Darbo, the producer of the podcast and the two feature films by Ziyasheva, explains the economic underpinnings of the couple’s venture into the new form of storytelling: “A podcast allows you to cover much more story ground for a fraction of the cost of a film. It also allows a certain freedom from financiers and critics. To put it simply, it offers much more creative freedom with less financial stakes involved. Since podcast is a relatively new and growing industry, we receive offers to host “How I solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” on a new audio platform almost every week.”Warning: some of Jay’s rants may warrant cancellation. “You don’t need a functioning brain in LA these days. You’re much better off without it!” he rages, before going full blast conspiracy theory about the future, “Will weak be weeded out by the vaccine? Will aliens enslave us?” However, if Ziyasheva’s previous films are anything to go by, none of what is said in the podcast can be taken at face value. Listen at your own risk!“How I solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali” is available on all podcast platforms.

How I Solved the Homeless Crisis in Cali podcast - Episode 1 - Jaynesis