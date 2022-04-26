Camel Dairy Market Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes on the Global level

global camel dairy market

The global camel dairy market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.5 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Camel Dairy Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global camel dairy market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.5 Billion by 2026.

Camel milk is a rich source of iron, magnesium, sodium, copper, potassium, manganese, and vitamins A and C. It also consists of immunity-boosting antibodies, such as potent immunoglobulins, that aid in minimizing the risk of autoimmune diseases. It comprises lower concentrations of saturated fats and lactose due to which it is gaining prominence among health-conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers. However, the price of camel milk is significantly higher than that of conventional and readily available cow milk, owing to the high costs associated with camel breeding. Despite this, the numerous health benefits offered by camel milk and its high nutritional value have led to an increase in its demand across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being

• Camelicious,

• Al Ain Dairy,

• Desert Farms,

• Vital Camel Milk,

• Tiviski Dairy,

• Camilk Dairy,

• Camel Dairy Farm Smits,

• Camel Milk Co Australia

• Camel Milk South Africa.

Global Camel Dairy Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes on the global level. The consumption of camel milk is associated with improving lipid profiles and decreasing insulin resistance. This factor, coupled with the growing awareness among the masses regarding the importance of a healthy lifestyle, has impelled the demand for camel milk across the globe. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to promote the uptake of camel milk, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, the UAE Ministry of Economy has provided a value-added tax (VAT) exemption certificate to Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products (EICMP), a Dubai-based camel milk producer, that relieves custom duty on imports of the company’s products by Arabian countries, which is expected to increase the company’s camel milk exports. Along with this, several manufacturers are continually investing in the formulation of value-added products, such as camel milk-based ice cream, chocolates and cheese, to expand their consumer base. This, along with increasing consumer expenditure in food and beverages, is expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.

Market Summary:

• On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into raw camel milk, pasteurized camel milk, flavored camel milk, camel milk cheese, camel milk yogurt, camel milk Laban, camel milk ghee, camel milk ice cream, camel milk powder, camel milk infant formula and others, wherein pasteurized camel milk represent the most preferred product type.

• Based on the packaging type, the market has been classified into cartons, bottles, cans, jars and others. Among these, bottles account for the majority of the total market share.

• The camel dairy market has been categorized on the basis of the distribution channel, which includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online and others. At present, supermarkets and hypermarkets exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

• On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and the Rest of the World. Currently, Africa holds the leading position in the market.

