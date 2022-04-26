Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,523 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B1002574

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 at 1936 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leland & Gray High School, Townshend, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Condition of Release

 

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Dery

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/25/2022 at approximately 1936 hours, Vermont State Police received report of a disorderly woman at Leland and Gray High School in Townshend causing a disturbance at a school board meeting. Troopers responded to assist and upon arrival the woman, identified to be Elizabeth Dery, was observed outside the school engaging in a verbal confrontation with members of the school board.

 

Upon further investigation, it was determined Dery had exhibited criminal behavior, to include disorderly conduct and violation of conditions of release. Dery was arrested and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court.  The conditions of release stemmed from an arrest on 06/23/2021 for DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude and Resisting Arrest. 

 

No further information is available from VSP, but more details will be in the affidavit of probable cause that’s filed with the Court and made public following arraignment.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/22 at 12:30pm

COURT: Windham 

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Detox

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.