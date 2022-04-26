Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002574
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/25/2022 at 1936 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leland & Gray High School, Townshend, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Condition of Release
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Dery
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Townshend, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/25/2022 at approximately 1936 hours, Vermont State Police received report of a disorderly woman at Leland and Gray High School in Townshend causing a disturbance at a school board meeting. Troopers responded to assist and upon arrival the woman, identified to be Elizabeth Dery, was observed outside the school engaging in a verbal confrontation with members of the school board.
Upon further investigation, it was determined Dery had exhibited criminal behavior, to include disorderly conduct and violation of conditions of release. Dery was arrested and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court. The conditions of release stemmed from an arrest on 06/23/2021 for DUI, Disorderly Conduct, Attempting to Elude and Resisting Arrest.
No further information is available from VSP, but more details will be in the affidavit of probable cause that’s filed with the Court and made public following arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/22 at 12:30pm
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Detox