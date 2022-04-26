List of Top 10 Furniture Manufacturers In The World - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global furniture market reached a value of US$ 651 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 676 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027. As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top manufacturers in the furniture market are leveraging technological interventions in various parts of the product lifecycle, which includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. They are utilizing sophisticated computer software and tools, like machine learning (ML), data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to develop innovative product variants and cater to evolving consumer needs. This also ensures that the customer receives the superior quality product at an optimum price.

List of Top Biggest Furniture Manufacturers:

Durham Furniture Inc.

Haworth Inc. (Haworth International Ltd.)

HNI Corporation

Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Interogo Foundation)

Kimball International Inc.

Kohler Co.

Masco Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Steelcase Inc.

Stickley Furniture Inc.

