LiquidPlanner Celebrates One-Year “Planniversary”
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a Seattle-based project management solution, celebrated their one-year anniversary last week. A decade after being founded in 2008, the company invested in a complete redesign and build to make an already powerful product more beautiful, simple to adopt, easy to integrate, and imminently scalable. The rebuild was complete–not a single line of code was repurposed.
Since the complete product overhaul, LiquidPlanner has invested in many key enhancements including a native integration with Slack, expanded data views and numerous account management enhancements. LiquidPlanner is the only project management solution on the market that predicts when projects will be completed with 90% confidence.
The future of work is well represented in this next generation tool for planning and project management. The usability and insights the platform provides are referred to by the team as “planning intelligence” and place it ahead of many competitors in the space. And, updates continue. Since the launch of the “New LiquidPlanner” in 2021, there have been over 70 new features introduced with many more on the way. The LiquidPlanner team shared that new features and functionality are informed by automated observation of customer usage and solicitation of direct feedback from customers.
To learn more about LiquidPlanner and the features they offer, click here.
ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
