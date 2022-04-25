Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Reminds Texans to Share Input About Broadband Services in Their Communities

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2022 

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Reminds Texans to Share Input About Broadband Services in Their Communities 

(AUSTIN) — As Comptroller Glenn Hegar wraps up his Texas Broadband Listening Tour, the agency is reminding Texans to share their thoughts about broadband services in their communities. Your input can be shared via this online survey, or by calling 833-3-TEXBDO (839236).

The tour, which began March 1, is taking Hegar to a dozen communities across the state, helping Comptroller Hegar collect input from Texans to develop the state’s first broadband plan. The plan is due to the state Legislature by June 15, so it is urgent that Texans respond soon to ensure their feedback can be included.

“I find that the key to good communication is to listen more than you talk, and so these townhalls have helped us hear directly from Texans,” Hegar said. “So far, the sentiment is consistent –– Slow data speed, unreliable access, cost and coordination are critical areas of concern.”

The BDO was established during the regular session of the 87th Legislature to award grants, low-interest loans and other financial incentives to expand access to broadband service across the state.

For more information about the BDO, go to the Comptroller's website.

