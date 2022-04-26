State Police Investigate Frederick County Fatal Crash

April 25, 2022

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing their investigation into a Frederick County crash today that claimed the life of a Virginia woman.

The deceased is identified as Shannon Kephart, 48, of Winchester, Virginia. Kephart was the right front seat passenger in a Honda CR-V involved in the crash. Kephart was pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel on the scene.

The driver of the Honda CR-V is identified as Dean Kephart, 61, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. He was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma for medical treatment.

The rear left seat passenger is identified as Cathy Cyrus, 68, of Olney, Maryland. She was flown by medevac to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. today, Maryland State Police from the Frederick Barrack were dispatched to eastbound US Route 340 at MD Route 180 in Petersville for a reported traffic crash. Troopers arrived and found a Honda CRV overturned in the middle of the roadway.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a silver Jeep Liberty made an aggressive lane change to lane one while traveling eastbound on US 340 which was occupied by the Honda CR-V. Investigators believe this action caused the driver of the Honda to veer off of the left side of the roadway, overcorrect and rotate across all lanes of US 340 before striking a guardrail and overturning, coming to rest across the travel lanes of the highway. The driver of the silver Jeep Liberty continued traveling.

Multiple witnesses of the incident provided Maryland State Police with a vehicle description and a tag number. Troopers responded to the registered owner’s address where they made contact with the registered owner of the silver Jeep Liberty. The owner advised that it was his son operating the Jeep Liberty at the time of the incident. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

State Police investigators have briefed the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the state’s attorney’s office for review and consideration of charges.

The investigation into the crash is continuing. The investigation is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and detour around the area while the investigation and crash clean up were conducted. Personnel from the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the scene for assistance. The roadway at the crash scene was closed for about four hours.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov