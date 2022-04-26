Montgomery County Council Meets on April 26 at 9 a.m. to Review the Silver Spring Downtown Plan and Receive a Briefing on the Memorandum of Understanding between the Montgomery County Police Department and Montgomery County Public Schools

MARYLAND, April 26 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 25, 2022

Also on April 26: Vote on Resolution to Support the Francis G. Newlands Memorial Removal Act, Review of Compensation and Collective Bargaining Agreements for Montgomery County Employees and Update on COVID-19 Health Planning

The Council will meet on Tuesday, April 26 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with multiple proclamations. The first, presented by Councilmember Katz, will recognize Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. The second, presented by Councilmembers Rice, Jawando and Navarro will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Montgomery College. The third, presented by Council Vice President Glass, will recognize National Therapy Animal Day.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

Review: The Council will review the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and public spaces, environmental resiliency, community facilities and historic resources.

The PHED Committee held multiple meeting to review and make recommendations to the Council on the plan. At a meeting held on March 7, the Committee discussed the introduction to the plan, the eight districts that make up the plan area and recommendations on housing. At a meeting held on March 28, the PHED Committee discussed recommendations for parks, trails and public spaces, transportation, school infrastructure and the Executive’s Fiscal Impact Statement. At a meeting held on April 4, the Committee discussed recommendations for land use and zoning, economic growth and urban design. At a meeting held on April 20, the Committee addressed implementation elements and follow-up items including an assessment of market rate affordable multifamily housing.

Executive Regulation 18-21, Water Quality Protection Charge, Definition of Treatment

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Executive Regulation 18-21 – Water Quality Protection Charge, Definition of Treatment, which clarifies the terms treatment and treat, as they are currently used by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in determining the eligibility of properties for Water Quality Protection Charge credits.

A Water Quality Protection Charge credit process was established in 2013 with Bill 34-12. Credits are available for properties that contain a stormwater management system which is maintained exclusively by the property owner. If environmental site design methods are used to the maximum extent practicable, then the maximum credit is 80 percent of the charge. Otherwise, properties can get credits of up to 60 percent of their Water Quality Protection Charge for stormwater treated on-site.

A property that does not have a stormwater management system is also eligible for credits, if that property drains to a stormwater management system on another property under the same ownership. Non-residential and multi-family properties with stormwater management systems that treat stormwater from other properties are eligible to receive a credit of up to 100 percent of their Water Quality Protection Charge.

The T&E Committee recommends approval of Regulation 18-21.

Consent Calendar Highlights

Resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 35

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 35.

Resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Municipal and County Government Employees’ Organization (MCGEO), Local 1994

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Municipal and County Government Employees’ Organization (MCGEO), Local 1994.

Resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters Association of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 1664

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters Association of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), Local 1664.

Resolution in support of financial assistance to Aronson, LLC through the Maryland Economic Development Authority Administration Fund ($50,000)

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a resolution in support of providing $50,000 in financial assistance to Aronson, LLC through the Maryland Economic Development Authority Administration Fund.

A public hearing and vote are scheduled for May 3, 2022.

Resolution in Support of the Francis G. Newlands Memorial Removal Act

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution in support of the Francis G. Newlands Memorial Removal Act (H.R. 1256). Introduced in the U.S. Congress by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Ben Cardin, Rep. Jamie Raskin and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the federal resolution would remove a memorial to former U.S. Senator Francis G. Newlands, who founded the town of Chevy Chase, Maryland in the 1890s and was an outspoken white supremacist. While serving in Congress, Newlands actively sought to strip voting rights from African Americans and, as a developer, created communities that precluded immigrants, Jews and others from living in these communities. This resolution affirms the County’s commitment to equity and racial justice by expressing support for the Francis G. Newlands Memorial Removal Act.

The lead sponsors are Councilmember Glass, Friedson and Jawando. All other Councilmembers are cosponsors.

Special Appropriation #22-68 to the FY22 Operating Budget Montgomery County Government Department of Health and Human Services Ending the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Epidemic Grant $1,172,584

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a more than $1.17 million special appropriation for the Ending the HIV Epidemic Grant. This federal grant supports health equity community events and provides funds for awareness campaigns to expand testing and treatment access for those at risk and living with HIV. The grant will also support a satellite clinic in Germantown to improve access to prevention and care services for Upcounty residents.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and Supplemental Appropriation to the FY22 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government Department of Transportation - $3,500,000 for Bridge Renovation

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a $3.5 million supplemental appropriation for bridge renovations. This increase is requested to address deterioration in the existing culvert located on Amaranth Drive near Middlebrook Road west of I-270, which was discovered during a regular inspection.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association (MCVFRA)

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce a resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association (MCVFRA).

Special Appropriation to the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget; Montgomery County Government; Department of Health and Human Services; Adult Medical Day Care COVID Assistance; $1,200,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $1.2 million special appropriation to DHHS for Adult Medical Day Care (AMDC) COVID-19 assistance. AMDC providers were required to close their facilities from March 2020 to March 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One-time support is needed for these provider and can be provided using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). During this time reimbursement and revenues were substantially reduced and these providers incurred additional costs for modifications to facilities and vehicles and the purchase of personal protective equipment.

A public hearing and vote are scheduled for May 3, 2022.

Additional Consent Calendar Items

Office of Legislative Oversight Report 2022-5, Community Use of Public Facilities—The Council is expected to acknowledge receipt of a report released by the Office of Legislative Oversight (OLO), Report 2022-5 on Community Use of Public Facilities.

Special Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Recreation - $112,500 for Out-of-School-Time Systems Building and Amendment to FY22 Operating Budget Resolution 19-872 Section G, FY22 Designation of Entities for Non-Competitive Contract Award Status: Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth and Families—The Council will introduce a $112,000 special appropriation to the Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth and Families. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for May 3, 2022.

Updates from County Government and Montgomery County Public Schools - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Health Planning

Update: Sitting as the Board of Health, the Council will receive an update on the County’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery and vaccination efforts. The update will include information from Montgomery County Public Schools about case data, vaccinations, quarantine and testing programs.

Montgomery County Police Department/Montgomery County Public Schools Memorandum of Understanding

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing on the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). The purpose of the MOU is to establish and improve the Community Engagement Officer Program, define specific duties and responsibilities and establish a working protocol for exchanging information and addressing matters of concern cooperatively. The goal is to maintain and enhance a safe learning environment for all students, staff and the MCPS community.

Compensation and Benefits for all Agencies

Review and vote expected: The Council will review and is expected to make recommendations on compensation and benefits for all County agencies within the FY23 Operating Budget. The recommended FY23 budget for compensation and benefits is a combined $3.8 billion for employee compensation, a 6.3 percent increase from the FY22 approved budget.

For County Government, the Council will review and make decisions on the proposed collective bargaining agreements and other compensation costs not part of the agreements. For MCPS, Montgomery College, and M-NCPPC, final decisions on proposed FY23 pay and benefit enhancements will be made by their respective governing bodies based on the ultimate funding levels approved by the Council.

The GO Committee recommendation for FY23 pay adjustments, group insurance, allocations for retirement and county government compensation-related non-departmental account can be found on pages one through three of the Council staff report.

Collective Bargaining Agreements with MCGEO, FOP, and IAFF

Review and vote expected: The Council will review and is expected to make recommendations on the collective bargaining agreements between the County Executive and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the Municipal and County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO) and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) that are subject to Council review for FY23.

The items under consideration include general wage adjustments, service increments, longevity increments, tuition assistance, group insurance benefits, increases in special pay, increases in clothing, equipment, vehicle use and transit subsidies, retirement plan increases and additional benefits for IAFF.

County Code requires the Executive to submit to the Council any element of an agreement that requires an appropriation of funds, may have a future fiscal impact, is inconsistent with any County law or regulation or requires the enactment or adoption of any County law or regulation.

The GO Committee reviewed the collective bargaining agreements. The GO Committee supports (3-0) all provisions of the resolutions, with the exception of the provisions regarding non-HMO group insurance premiums. The Committee voted 2-0 (with Councilmember Friedson opposing) to indicate approval of the proposed increase in the County share of non-HMO group insurance premiums from 75 percent to 80 percent.

Resolution to indicate the Council’s intent to approve or reject provisions of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire-Rescue Association (MCVFRA)

Review and vote expected: The Council will review and is expected to vote on the collective bargaining agreement with MCVFRA. The Public Safety Committee voted (3-0) to recommend approval of the resolution.

