AG Derek Schmidt appeals Wyandotte County District Court decision ordering the Legislature to redraw congressional district boundaries

KANSAS, April 25 - TOPEKA – (April 25, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt this afternoon notified the Wyandotte County District Court he is appealing to the Kansas Supreme Court the ruling that legislation enacted in early February to reapportion Kansas congressional districts violates the Kansas constitution. The district court ordered the Legislature to redraw the districts.

Attorney General Schmidt issued the following statement in connection with today’s actions in court:

“Today’s Wyandotte County District Court decision may be the first redistricting case ever to make use of folk-song lyrics, the Buddha, and personal memories from the judge’s childhood. The state is promptly appealing.”

A copy of the Wyandotte County District Court’s decision is available at https://bit.ly/37GgkTu. The attorney general’s notice of appeal is available at https://bit.ly/37Nz9UG.

