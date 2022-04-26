Locafy drives revenue growth with appointment of 100th reseller globally
Locafy has appointed the 100th reseller of its patented search engine solution, as customer numbers using its platform more than doubled in five months.
Locafy Ltd (NASDAQ:LCFY)
Search is stale and the US$700 billion global market for improving rankings is poised for a shake-up.”PERTH, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locafy Limited (“Locafy” or the “Company”) has appointed the 100th reseller of its patented search engine solution, as customer numbers using its platform more than doubled in five months.
Locafy’s keyword and location focused landing page technology has also now seen over a third of business customers rapidly achieve a top 3 ranking on Page 1 of search engines across all campaigns globally and across all core device types. Total published landing page numbers increased by more than 64% in the March quarter, which underlines the speed at which performance is being delivered to business customers as the company scales its sales efforts.
“Search is stale and the US$700 billion global market for improving rankings is poised for a shake-up,” said Locafy CEO & Founder Gavin Burnett.
“Our stated aim in listing on the Nasdaq earlier this year was to accelerate the growth and take-up of an easy, cost effective and fast software product for any business to improve their prominence in search rankings.
Working with resellers globally is a key part of that and since January 2022 that number has increased by 40% to reach the 100 milestone this week. That is driving our revenue growth but critically it’s also a strong endorsement of the search engine optimization technology we have developed over a number of years,” said Mr Burnett.
The Australian-based company is also continuing to build its marketing and sales team in North America and Europe and expects to announce new global partnerships shortly.
Locafy intends to formally update the market with its full year financial results to June 30, 2022, in the September quarter.
About Locafy Limited
Locafy’s mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and
similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Locafy’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding completion of the initial public offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the initial public offering, the expected use of proceeds and expected closing. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been assumed or anticipated. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the initial public offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Locafy undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
