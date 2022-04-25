Governor Joins Department of Labor to Host Annual Missouri Workers' Memorial Day Ceremony at Missouri Capitol

Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson joined the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to host the annual Worker’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol to honor the 116 individuals that lost their lives in 2021 due to a Missouri workplace illness or injury.

“We ask all Missourians to join with us in remembering and honoring those Missourians who lost their lives while on the job,” Governor Parson said. “We extend our sincerest sympathy for the loss of these loved ones and our heartfelt desire to never lose another life in a Missouri workplace.”

During the ceremony, Governor Parson presented a proclamation, proclaiming April 28, 2022, as Workers’ Memorial Day in Missouri, a day to remember and honor Missouri’s fallen workers and resolve to improve workplace safety in Missouri.

"Today, we come together to honor and cherish the memories of Missouri’s fallen workers," Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui said. “We vow to honor them by rededicating our efforts to improving workplace safety throughout the state.”

In addition to Governor Parson and Director Hui, special guest speakers during the ceremony included Missouri Department of Corrections Division of Probation & Parole Director Julie Kempker, Missouri Department of Mental Health Chief Medical Director Dr. Angeline Stanislaus, Missouri Division of Labor Standards Director Todd Smith, Missouri Division of Workers’ Compensation Director Pamela Lewis, and Missouri Division of Labor Standards Assistant Director/Safety Program Manager Daniel Stark.

Each family of the deceased in attendance at the ceremony received a United States flag, a signed copy of the Governor’s Proclamation, and a flowering dogwood tree seedling, courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Missouri Department of Corrections' Color Guard presented the national and state flags for the event. Musical performances were provided by the Boone County Fire Protection District Pipes and Drums and the Lincoln University Choir.

To help prevent workplace illness, injury, and death, the department offers free safety training to Missouri employers and encourages all businesses to incorporate workplace safety into their everyday tasks. To learn more about the department's free safety programs visit https://labor.mo.gov/safe-at-work.