GigSmart Surpasses 500,000 Worker Accounts - Experiences Significant YoY Growth
In Q1 of 2022, GigSmart grew completed shifts year-over-year by 123%. GigSmart’s Job Board revenue, during that same period, increased by 200%.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigSmart, an on-demand mobile staffing platform connecting businesses looking for talent with individuals looking for work, surpassed 500,000 workers. This milestone allows business users to access more candidates willing to complete shifts across many skills within industries like; warehousing, logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, delivery, and events.
Since its launch, GigSmart has focused on connecting businesses in need of staffing with individuals looking for work. In 2021, GigSmart had thousands of companies utilizing the Get Workers platform across dozens of industries in 49 States.
In Q1 of 2022, GigSmart grew completed shifts year-over-year by 123%. GigSmart’s Job Board revenue, during that same period, increased by 200%. “The year-over-year growth across GigSmart’s two services, Shifts Gigs, and Job Board, clearly shows the demand for effective staffing solutions in today’s labor market,” said Mitch Catino, GigSmart’s Chief Operating Officer.
The gig economy has been one of the fastest-growing labor market segments. Over the last two years, wide swings in unemployment, and rising inflation, are driving more Americans to seek additional income opportunities.
“GigSmart is rapidly meeting the needs of the evolving labor market,” said Catino. “GigSmart continues to grow because we offer an opportunity for workers to embrace the labor market on their terms. Workers are attracted to the gig economy to supplement their income. Others enjoy working a variety of jobs on a full-time basis. Some test-drive companies or roles to find the best permanent full-time job for their needs. We are seeing it all on GigSmart”.
To hire a worker, visit the GigSmart website at gigsmart.com or download the Get Workers app for iOS or Android. Download the Get Gigs app for iOS or Android to become a GigSmart worker.
About GigSmart
GigSmart is a staffing company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy. GigSmart's apps, Get Workers and Get Gigs, connect businesses and residential users looking for labor with local workers. Available in all 50 states, GigSmart's staffing apps serve many industries including construction, manufacturing, food service, delivery services, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. Learn more at gigsmart.com.
