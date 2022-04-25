Governor Abbott Appoints Van Cleef To Sixth Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed L. Charles van Cleef to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 3, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Charles van Cleef of Longview is an attorney and has 30 years of experience in state and federal courts, including both trial and appellate law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Bar Association of the Federal Fifth Circuit Court, and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the Gregg County Bail Bond Board and the Tyler Planning and Zoning Committee. Van Cleef received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.