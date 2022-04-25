Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,496 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Van Cleef To Sixth Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed L. Charles van Cleef to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 3, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2022, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Charles van Cleef of Longview is an attorney and has 30 years of experience in state and federal courts, including both trial and appellate law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Bar Association of the Federal Fifth Circuit Court, and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Additionally, he is a former member of the Gregg County Bail Bond Board and the Tyler Planning and Zoning Committee. Van Cleef received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Van Cleef To Sixth Court Of Appeals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.