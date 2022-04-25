State Supreme Court asked to decide employer liability for spouse’s COVID

(Subscription required) A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel certified questions for the California Supreme Court about a lawsuit by a couple who sued the husband’s employer for allegedly exposing him to COVID-19 in 2020, which made his wife seriously ill.
