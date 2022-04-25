Submit Release
April 25, 2022 - Texas Workforce Commission Awards $674,139 in Jobs and Education for Texans Grant Funding to Support Career Training in the Gulf Coast

Media Contact: Angela Woellner Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants in the Gulf Coast area to support career training. Alvin Community College was awarded $324,139 to help the college purchase and install equipment to initially provide 225 students with training for careers in the process technology profession. College of the Mainland was awarded $350,000 to help the college purchase equipment and initially provide 325 students with training for careers in the process technology profession. Both grants will facilitate training for additional students in the future. 

“Employers in this community and across the state will benefit from the talent of skilled process technicians,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Through these grant programs Alvin Community College and College of the Mainland are providing career opportunities for our future workforce.”  

The grants will assist the colleges with purchasing new equipment, such as the Glycol Separation Unit. This unit replicates the removal of water from natural gas. Process technology students will benefit from real-life simulation experience using modern equipment in their courses. The profession has been recognized as in demand for the local economy and will provide students with training and certifications for employment. 

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, TWC’s JET grants are used to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges and school districts. During the 87th Texas Legislative Session, open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District were also added as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. 

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications (RFA). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFAs or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information. 

Alvin Community College contact: Kyle Marasckin, kmarasckin@alvincollege.edu 

College of the Mainland contact: Dr. Lisa Watson, lwatson5@com.edu  

###rdb 

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services subscribe to our email updates.

 

