AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter in Sup­port of Pub­lic Safe­ty Officials

Attorney General Paxton sent a letter with the support of several states, urging the U.S. Congress to pass The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022, which addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) associated with their high-risk jobs. Public safety officers are faced with increased risk of suicide and face a 25-fold higher risk for developing PTSD compared to the general public.  

The new Act will also allow families of officers who succumb to trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits, ensuring their families get the support they need and deserve. 

To read the letter click here.  

AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter in Sup­port of Pub­lic Safe­ty Officials

