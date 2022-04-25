Boardsi Signs Sponsorship Deal with Golfer Cameron Tringale
Boardsi has recently agreed to a sponsorship deal with PGA player Cameron Tringale.EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi recently announced a marketing sponsorship deal with American Professional Golfer Cameron Tringale. Both parties are excited to announce the one-year deal, which could be renewed in the future.
Cameron Tringale is a professional golfer ranked 56th on the PGA Tour back in 2012. Since then, he has qualified for the FedEXCup Playoffs three seasons in a row, competed in the BMW Championship, and finished the FedEx Cup ranked 43rd. His first major professional golf competition was the Sony Open which took place in 2010. He officially joined the PGA Tour in 2011.
Prior to his professional career, Tringale was a three-time NCAA All-American golfer at Georgia Tech.
The sponsorship deal will have Tringale wearing the Boardsi logo on his apparel during competitions and showcasing him on the Boardsi website and social media publications.
The decision to partner specifically with Tringale was made largely because he reflects Boardsi’s values so well. Boardsi CEO Martin Rowinski explained, “His professionalism, drive, energy, and balance between golf career and family life represents the true nature of a Boardsi member.”
Tringale had similarly positive things to say about Boardsi, being proud to represent the company. Rowinski and Tringale had a mutually enjoyable time meeting at Pebble Beach and in Los Angeles, both times when Tringale was competing at the locations.
Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives. Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Rowinski, continues to refine and expand Boardsi’s reach.
