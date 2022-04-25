ND 17 west of Grafton open to traffic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened ND 17 west of Grafton, North Dakota. The stretch of road was closed due to localized flooding. Motorists should continue to use caution in the area as there is still high water present.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Driving through water is dangerous. Motorists should not drive around barricades or into flooded areas. Vehicles that leave the roadway may become immersed in high water.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

- ### -

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Peske nipeske@nd.gov