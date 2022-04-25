Music 4 Humans Partners with Alexa Rae for Free Drum Lesson Series on Social Media
DENVER, COLORADO, US, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online music lessons platform Music 4 Humans have announced a partnership with Musician, Producer, and Social Media Influencer, Alexa Rae.
Alexa Rae is the brand's first ambassador. She will work with the company's creative team to produce a series of 12 free drum lessons videos which will launch on April 25. She is also slated to offer 1-1 online drum lessons with Music 4 Humans indefinitely. The partnership is among the company's latest content creation strategies. Growing music education's accessibility worldwide and inspiring young musicians is what they do.
A self-taught musician whose goal is connecting the world through Music, Alexa Rae embodies what Music 4 Humans is all about. She learned to play the piano at nine and only picked up the drums when she was 16-years-old. Yet, her late start on the drums didn't stop her from developing a solid fan base and inspiring thousands of musicians worldwide.
Music for Humans global community strives to make music education accessible the world over. They empower their community with online private music lessons taught by world-class musicians. Lessons for almost any instrument are available. Furthermore, they offer lectures on music production, audio recording, and more. Alexa Rae is currently one of the featured drums Tutors on the platform.
The founder of Music 4 Humans, Louis Racicot, is excited about the partnership. He said: "Alexa's story caught my attention. This young rising star had a late start and managed to grow her career during the pandemic. Music gave her a chance to express herself and overcome life challenges. I created Music 4 Humans to connect people like Alexa with the world to inspire future generations of musicians. We are excited to have her come on board and look forward to making a tangible impact with this collaborative partnership."
Alexa Rae is also excited about the partnership. She said: "Music has been such an integral part of my life over the past seven years. It is a dream come true to have the chance to bring the gift of Music to others. I am very excited about this partnership for 2022 and beyond!"
For further information, visit: Music4humans.com. Learn more about Alexa Rae at https://www.music4humans.com/teachers/alexa-rae/. Follow her on Instagram for free drum lessons at https://www.instagram.com/alexa.drums.
Music 4 humans
Media contact: Louis Racicot
Email: info@music4humans.com
Phone: 720-607-5318
Alexa Rae
Media contact: Darryl Langley
Email: darryl@justbranding.us
Phone:615-514-5329
