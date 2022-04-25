DNR seeks comments on International Falls area fisheries management plans (published April 25, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others to comment on fisheries management plans through Sunday, May 15, for several lakes in the International Falls fisheries work area.

The lakes are in northern St. Louis County within or on the eastern edge of Voyageurs National Park: Crane, Franklin, Little Vermilion, Long, Loon, and Shoepack lakes.

The DNR will use comments and suggestions from the public as it updates fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years. The plans include a variety of fisheries information: summaries and evaluations of past management activities and regulations; background information such as water chemistry; water temperature; and species presence, stocking, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

These plans also may identify biological and social factors that might limit a fishery’s potential and seek to address limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate. Anyone can request information and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting Kevin Peterson, International Falls Area fisheries supervisor, by email (link sends email) or phone at 218-598-8190.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important in identifying angler values and social considerations to include in the plans. Public input is most useful before plans are finalized and helps evaluate the success of activities laid out in management plans. Anyone can request a copy of the draft plans, provide comment on them, and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting Kevin Peterson, International Falls Area fisheries supervisor, by email ([email protected]) or phone at 218-598-8190.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the International Falls area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review. More information about International Falls area fisheries is available on the DNR website.