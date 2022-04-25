“Unique and Beautifully done” new release, My Name Was Susan O’Malley, explores mental illness in the 1970s
“A truly satisfying journey…” (Independent Book Review), My Name Was Susan O’Malley releases on May 1, 2022NEWBURYPORT, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Name Was Susan O’Malley, a novel by Michael J. Nercessian, follows college friends Mags and Tom over forty years and explores the love and loss of those left behind - the collateral damage. The book is available in paperback and ebook worldwide on May 1.
“[Nercessian] is so skilled at creating characters vulnerable and real that we can feel their pain and deeply-set regret.” (Independent Book Review)
At times written in a ‘stream of consciousness’ style, My Name Was Susan O’Malley, follows the love and loss of college friends into their 60s as they confront the indelible, long-term impact of mental illness and shock therapy. Like many who grappled with mental illness in the Twentieth century, Susan’s voice is largely silent, yet even after her death, remains a lingering, often combative, presence in the lives of her closest friends.
“The story focuses on the ‘collateral damage’ - the people who really care about Susan - and their ensuing struggles. At times, the conversations and descriptions are quite blunt and some readers may find them disturbing, but they provide insight into the various personalities and interactions,” said Nercessian.
The grandson of an itinerant circus clown and illiterate coppersmith, Nercessian holds a second-degree black belt and has traveled to thirty countries - often witnessing firsthand the best and worst of humanity. His passport stamps include multiple visits to Israel, China, Bulgaria, Thailand, Colombia, Indonesia, Pakistan and India. He splits his time between Plum Island, Massachusetts and Long Island, New York.
Ask your local bookstore for My Name Was Susan O’Malley (ISBN 979-8-9854659-0-7) - also available in paperback and ebook from Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Apple, Kobo and others.
Media Contacts:
To schedule an interview with Nercessian or request an ARC for a book review, cover photo, etc., please email press@michaeljnercessian.com or visit www.michaeljnercessian.com
###
Michael Nercessian
Michael J Nercessian
press@michaeljnercessian.com