Assistant Attorney General, Office of the State Treasurer

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office seeks an attorney to serve as the principal legal advisor to Vermont’s Office of the State Treasurer. This executive branch office is led by the independently elected State Treasurer, and addresses some of the most important issues facing the State. As the State’s banker and chief investment officer, the Treasurer’s Office is tasked with accounting for the receipt and disbursement of public funds, short and long-term debt management, investment of state funds, administration of three retirement systems and pension funds, collecting and returning unclaimed financial property to rightful owners, improving the financial literacy of Vermonters, and advising state policymakers on various fiscal and policy issues.

The candidate selected for this position will provide general counseling services directly to the State Treasurer and to all divisions of the Treasurer’s Office. This includes providing legal counsel for the retirement systems administered by the Treasurer’s Office (Vermont State Employees’ Retirement System, Vermont Municipal Employees’ Retirement System, and Vermont State Teachers’ Retirement System). In addition, the successful candidate will represent the Office in civil/administrative matters, will assist with review and drafting of retirement and other proposed legislation related to the Treasurer’s Office, and will provide legal counsel on a variety of other issues.

While the position is organizationally within the General Counsel and Administrative Law Division of the Attorney General’s Office, the Assistant Attorney General will be embedded with the Treasurer’s Office at 109 State Street, Montpelier. Work is performed as part of a close-knit, collaborative team. Being part of the Attorney General’s Office’s team also provides a collegial and supportive environment which can utilize the resources of the State’s largest law firm.

This Assistant Attorney General position is an exempt full-time position. Salary will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont offers a benefit package rivaling any employer in Vermont, which includes a top-notch health care plan, generous sick and annual leave, and employer contribution to pension plans. Further, the Attorney General’s Office and the Treasurer’s Office recognize the importance of a healthy work-life balance and supports the use of flexible workplace arrangements in accordance with Attorney General’s Office and Treasurer’s Office policies.

The successful candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or be eligible to obtain admission by waiver. Candidates should have at least two years of legal experience, and excellent oral and written communication skills. Experience with retirement benefit administration is helpful but not required.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, and writing sample to the Attorney General’s Office, attention Deb Matthews: Deborah.Matthews@vermont.gov. Please indicate “Assistant Attorney General, Office of the State Treasurer” in your email.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office celebrates diversity and is committed to providing an environment of mutual respect and meaningful inclusion that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The Attorney General’s Office does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership, past or present military service, membership in an employee organization, family medical history or genetic information, or family or parental status. Employment decisions are merit-based. Retaliatory adverse employment actions are forbidden.

Last modified: April 25, 2022