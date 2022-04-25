Ministry of Health continues its Leadership Enhancement Programme

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 25 - Port-of-Spain, April 24, 2022: “If you don't believe in your vision you will not accomplish it. If you don't lead your team effectively, the worst thing you can do is impose a vision, impose a target. You must let them help you build up the target. It must also be relevant and timely.” These were the words of the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health during his presentation at a 1-day workshop entitled “Operational Excellence: Managing for Results” on Friday, April 22nd, 2022.

The workshop was held for Heads of Technical Divisions and other key personnel within the Ministry of Health. This initiative was the most recent instalment in a series of interventions, which commenced in 2018, to enable and equip the leadership of the Ministry with the skills required to drive project execution and manage for results.

Over forty-five (45) internal participants gathered at Queen’s Hall for the workshop and had the opportunity to benefit from the interactive sessions and presentations from internal and external speakers.

Guest speaker, Mr. Gervase Warner, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Massy Group of Companies, shared his practical perspectives with participants. He highlighted the importance of investing in the foundation and empowering people by providing them with opportunities. He also acknowledged that the potential for operational excellence exists at the Ministry of Health because of the quality of staff at the Ministry.

The Ministry of Health is committed to the ongoing investment in its people, its most valuable asset. This investment will, no doubt, redound to the benefit of the population, through enhanced health delivery and the improvement in their overall quality of life.