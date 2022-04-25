Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,452 in the last 365 days.

Pregnant mother of three receives keys to Oropoune Garden Unit following Quarry Street fire on New Year's Day

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 25 - After seeing the story concerning the plight of the family in a daily newspaper on April 18, the Honourable Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Housing and Urban Development reached out to the HDC’s Managing Director to make arrangements to assist the family with emergency accommodations.

Since then, the HDC’s Allocations and Remediation teams have been working tirelessly to identify a housing unit and carry out the necessary repairs to have the unit ready for occupation as of 4:00 pm this afternoon so that the family can move in. As applicants on the housing database the couple was financially assessed and have been qualified for mortgage arrangements versus rental, which is also the desire of the couple who will be happy to finally have a place to call home for their growing family.

The pregnant mother of three children, all under the age of 12, along with her husband are very happy and grateful to the Housing Development Corporation, for providing them with suitable accommodations, following the fire on Quarry Street on New Year’s Day, which left them without electricity. There is still some work to be done on the unit, but after four (4) months of living in dark, unsafe conditions they are just happy to have electricity again.

Minister Robinson-Regis is pleased that the HDC was able to assist the family as their current living arrangements were unacceptable. The Minister said, “it is good that the HDC was able to facilitate this family’s critical need for shelter.”

You just read:

Pregnant mother of three receives keys to Oropoune Garden Unit following Quarry Street fire on New Year's Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.