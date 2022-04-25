Pregnant mother of three receives keys to Oropoune Garden Unit following Quarry Street fire on New Year's Day

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, April 25 - After seeing the story concerning the plight of the family in a daily newspaper on April 18, the Honourable Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Housing and Urban Development reached out to the HDC’s Managing Director to make arrangements to assist the family with emergency accommodations.

Since then, the HDC’s Allocations and Remediation teams have been working tirelessly to identify a housing unit and carry out the necessary repairs to have the unit ready for occupation as of 4:00 pm this afternoon so that the family can move in. As applicants on the housing database the couple was financially assessed and have been qualified for mortgage arrangements versus rental, which is also the desire of the couple who will be happy to finally have a place to call home for their growing family.

The pregnant mother of three children, all under the age of 12, along with her husband are very happy and grateful to the Housing Development Corporation, for providing them with suitable accommodations, following the fire on Quarry Street on New Year’s Day, which left them without electricity. There is still some work to be done on the unit, but after four (4) months of living in dark, unsafe conditions they are just happy to have electricity again.

Minister Robinson-Regis is pleased that the HDC was able to assist the family as their current living arrangements were unacceptable. The Minister said, “it is good that the HDC was able to facilitate this family’s critical need for shelter.”