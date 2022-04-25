Submit Release
Saskatchewan Youth Council Members Highlight National Volunteer Week

The Ministry of Education recognizes April 24 to 30 as National Volunteer Week. According to SaskCulture, Saskatchewan has been recognized as the province with the highest per capita rate of volunteerism for several years in a row. All members of the Saskatchewan Youth Council are avid volunteers within their communities.

"Volunteering benefits organizations, communities and the volunteers themselves," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Engaging in community service opportunities can be challenging with our busy lives but is also incredibly rewarding. I am pleased to see our Youth Council members rise to this challenge."

Bree Chamakese and Alex Jones are both serving a one-year term with the Council.

Bree is a Grade 12 student at Melfort and Unit Comprehensive Collegiate. She volunteers on her high school student council and assists with classes at the Melfort Dance Centre, where she works with younger dancers.

"Volunteering has helped me strengthen bonds with my fellow students, dancers, teachers and administrators and I enjoy giving back to my community - especially to those who had such a big impact on who I am today," Chamakese said. "Watching the young dancers fall in love with the same things I did and mature into exceptional individuals is rewarding."

Alex is a Grade 12 student at Archbishop M.C. O'Neill Catholic High School in Regina. He is very active in the community and has been a youth leader for Understand Us - Mental Health Initiative and is an instructor at Hooplife Basketball.

"I believe that the small acts of kindness volunteering provides, can cause a difference for the better," Jones said. "My experiences working with youth are incredibly rewarding. Educating them about basketball, a sport that I have cherished my whole life, is very gratifying."

The Ministry of Education encourages all Saskatchewan residents to get out and volunteer, not just for National Volunteer Week, but all year round. Contributing to your community through volunteerism improves quality of life, both your own and those who benefit from your generosity.

For more information on Saskatchewan's Youth Council, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/provincial-youth-council.

