Bridge closure on Iowa 92 over the North Skunk River in Mahaska County begins on Monday, May 2

CHARITON, Iowa – April 25, 2022 – Replacement of the existing Iowa 92 bridge over the North Skunk River, about 2.6 miles east of Rose Hill in Mahaska County, will require closing the road to traffic starting May 2 at 7 a.m.  until late August, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Chariton construction office.

This project involves replacing the existing three-span I-beam bridge with a three-span, pre-tensioned and pre-stressed concrete beam bridge, installing new guardrail, and paved shoulders.

During construction, through traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa 23, Iowa 149, and Iowa 21 (see map). Local traffic will have access to Iowa 92 this project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Liz Finarty at 641-774-5056 or liz.finarty@iowadot.us 

