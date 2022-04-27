Judith Beckman’s “BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com” is a potent blog that gives everyone an awareness of mental health.
“BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com” from Book Vine Press author Judith Beckman serves as a guide that help readers overcome their mental health issues thru faith.
People are telling their stories, elevating the topic to the status it deserves as a major disease that needs treatment. Healing and restoration IS possible.”TOLEDO, OH, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com” serves as a reminder to everyone to always take care of mental health by strengthening their faith in God. This book provides a positive focus of hope filled with heart-touching messages. “BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com” is the creation of published author Judith Beckman, a retired social worker who has published three books. Her interests include reading non-fiction, particularly biographies and human interest stories, and wholesome movies, especially drama and comedy.
— Judith Beckman
Beckman writes, “BibleComfortforMentalHealth.com" is a blog created by Judith Beckman which focuses on faith to increase understanding and improve lives of those affected by mental illness. Having seen the devastation of mental illness in the lives of loved ones, Judith is a passionate advocate for those who suffer from this terrible disease. She is determined to provide a positive focus of hope with short, sweet, simple messages. She was raised with a foundation of Christian faith. Practicing her faith has helped her cope with challenges in a productive way that increases good mental health. ‘God is our Refuge and our Strength, an ever-present help in trouble.’—Psalm 46:1.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Beckman’s new book serves as a reminder for everyone that mental health is very important and should be taken care of at all times by strengthening their Christian faith.
Through this book, the author breaks the stigma about mental health issues. This book elevates the story of everyone who is struggling when it comes to nourishing their mental health. The author also encourages the readers with mental health issues to seek help for them to be able to overcome problems of mental illness with healing, restoration, and fullness of life.
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
Judith Beckman
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter