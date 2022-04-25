Work to Begin on the Route 4013 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) Concrete Deck Overlay in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Huntingdon County Maintenance Forces will begin work on Monday, May 2, on the Route 4013 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) bridge over Gensimore Run to perform a concrete deck overlay in Warriors Mark Township, Huntingdon County.

Work will consist of milling 1" of the existing deck, drilling anchors into the existing deck and pouring a new 4" concrete deck.

All work will be done under phased construction which will be controlled by temporary signals. Minor delays are possibly while the signals cycle.

All work on this $6,000 project is expected to be completed by July of 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

