El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Signs Three-Year Agreement with Miller Mendel, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has made official their decision to move to the eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc.
As part of the agency’s three-year agreement they plan to process 700 applicants per year using eSOPH and will take advantage of several of the software’s unique features including Smart Fax Service and integrated Experian Employment Insights Service.
eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will now be networked on applicant background investigations with other Colorado state agencies and other agencies using the eSOPH system nationwide.
ABOUT EL PASO COUNTY AND THEIR SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Covering 2,130 square miles including the Colorado Springs metropolitan area, El Paso County is the second most populous county in the state of Colorado. Recognized as a national model and proven leader in providing excellent citizen services, El Paso County strives for and embrace partnerships and innovation in developing a sustainable and vibrant regional economy. Established in 1981, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office currently sets the national standard in providing the best possible service to citizens. It employs 524 sworn law enforcement and 260 civilians.
ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.
Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.
Staff
Staff
