Southeast Idaho anglers, remember these regulation changes as you break out the fishing gear

As the winter weather subsides and anglers start to think about hitting their favorite fishing holes this spring, keep in mind that new fishing regulations were adopted by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission last fall and went into effect on Jan. 1. Anglers are encouraged to double check the fishing regulations before hitting the water this year.

Here’s a quick rundown of what motor restrictions and fishing regulations changed in the Southeast Region:

Motor restrictions

"No motors” restrictions removed on Bannock Reservoir, Winder Reservoir and Dike Lake.

“Electric motors only” restrictions removed at Foster Reservoir.

Weston Reservoir will have boating access restrictions posted locally at the reservoir as a condition of access through private property, and will not appear in the fishing regulations.

Fishing regulations

Existing fishing closures on Kokanee Creek (located at Bannock Reservoir /Portneuf Wellness Complex Pond) removed.

Portneuf River section near Lava Hot Springs from the Center Street Bridge upstream to the East Main Street Bridge is now open to fishing.

Bannock Reservoir, Edson Fichter Pond and Montpelier Rearing Pond are now under the general fishing seasons and limits, increasing the trout limit from 2 to 6 per day.

Blackfoot Reservoir now has no size, bag or possession limit restrictions for bass.

At Bear Lake, harvest of either adipose fin-clipped (hatchery origin) or unclipped (wild origin) Bonneville cutthroat trout is allowed. The 2-trout daily bag limit remains the same.

On the Snake River (section from Eagle Rock to American Falls Dam), seasons and limits were simplified by changing gamefish harvest, bait and barbless hook restrictions. The new regulation reads: Oct. 16 through Friday before Memorial Day weekend – limit is 0 for trout, catch-and-release. Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 15 – trout limit is 2.



If you would like more information on these waters or any others across the state, be sure to check out the Idaho Fishing Planner or pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet at a license vendor or Fish and Game regional office.