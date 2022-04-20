2022-04-20 17:12:04.027 $50,000 Prize Won in Jefferson City

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket.

He bought the winning ticket at Gerbes, 2101 Schotthill Woods Drive in Jefferson City, before taking it home to scratch off.

“I scratched the numbers off first,” the winner explained. “And I realized they were matching my winning numbers.”

When he’d finished, he realized he’d won a $50,000 prize.

“I thought, ‘Well, dang! I won!’” he said.

Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers ticket that started on Jan. 31. The game offers prizes ranging from $50 up to top prizes of $5 million. Currently, there are over $297.2 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including four top prizes.

In FY21, players in Cole County won more than $16.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.  

