Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,365 in the last 365 days.

Governor urges local restrictions on fireworks due to wildfires, drought conditions

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed an executive order urging New Mexico municipalities and counties to ban the retail sale of fireworks in their communities. The request for additional preventative action comes as numerous wildfires burn throughout New Mexico and severe drought conditions persist across the state. The executive order is can be found here.

While state statute does not enable the executive to implement a statewide ban on fireworks, the executive order follows the implementation of statewide fire restrictions prohibiting fireworks, outdoor smoking, campfires and open burning for all non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands.

“Fire conditions across New Mexico remain extremely dangerous – it’s essential that we mitigate potential wildfires by removing as much risk as possible,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “While many of us like to celebrate with fireworks, no momentary display is worth causing a wildfire that could threaten the lives and property of your neighbors.”

Strong winds, dry fuels and low humidity around the state has resulted in over 160,000 acres across New Mexico burning in recent weeks. According to the United States Drought Monitor, over 70% of New Mexico is experiencing extreme to exceptional drought conditions, with 93% of the state experiencing at least severe drought conditions. Multiple counties and tribal nations across New Mexico have recently implemented burn bans, in addition to federal authorities imposing Stage I and Stage II fires restrictions on federal lands throughout the state.

You just read:

Governor urges local restrictions on fireworks due to wildfires, drought conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.