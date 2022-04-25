Governor urges local restrictions on fireworks due to wildfires, drought conditions

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday signed an executive order urging New Mexico municipalities and counties to ban the retail sale of fireworks in their communities. The request for additional preventative action comes as numerous wildfires burn throughout New Mexico and severe drought conditions persist across the state. The executive order is can be found here.

While state statute does not enable the executive to implement a statewide ban on fireworks, the executive order follows the implementation of statewide fire restrictions prohibiting fireworks, outdoor smoking, campfires and open burning for all non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands.

“Fire conditions across New Mexico remain extremely dangerous – it’s essential that we mitigate potential wildfires by removing as much risk as possible,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “While many of us like to celebrate with fireworks, no momentary display is worth causing a wildfire that could threaten the lives and property of your neighbors.”

Strong winds, dry fuels and low humidity around the state has resulted in over 160,000 acres across New Mexico burning in recent weeks. According to the United States Drought Monitor, over 70% of New Mexico is experiencing extreme to exceptional drought conditions, with 93% of the state experiencing at least severe drought conditions. Multiple counties and tribal nations across New Mexico have recently implemented burn bans, in addition to federal authorities imposing Stage I and Stage II fires restrictions on federal lands throughout the state.