Where Does Parenting Education Belong? Tuesday, April 26, at 8:00 ET on FacebookLive

April 26, 8:00 ET on FacebookLive, National Parents Union will discuss “Where does parenting education belong?” as part of National Week of Conversation.
National Week of Conversation panel discussion gives us the opportunity to consider how parenting programs support civic dialogue as well as healthy family and child development.”CAMBRIDGE, MASS., USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Where does parenting education belong?” will be the topic of a National Week of Conversation event, Tuesday, April 26, from 8:00 to 9:00 pm ET. Parents Forum and the National Parents Union will co-present and panelists will be Ellen Taner, a parenting educator, and David W. Willis, MD, FAAP, a pediatrician, NPU representatives Bernita Bradley and Maritza Guridy and Dontay Williams, CEO of The Confess Project.
— Eve Sullivan, Parents Forum Founder
“National Week of Conversation panel discussion gives us the opportunity to consider how parenting programs support civic dialogue as well as healthy family and child development,” Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan said, recalling the 1994 International Year of the Family theme: “the smallest democracy at the heart of society.”
Parents, those who work with parents, educators, pediatric care providers and others in social services are all invited to register to attend: https://bit.ly/3vf9VI3 and be part of the conversation.
