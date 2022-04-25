Ravel Mental Health Releases a Guide on How Technology is Revolutionizing Mental Health Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravel Mental Health released a guide on how technology is revolutionizing mental health care. The pandemic pushed mental healthcare professionals to find a new way to care for their patients.
Therapists decided to use the technology available to provide their therapy sessions and care beyond the sessions. Technology has expanded the capabilities of mental health care to change how people are treated for their mental health.
Some common technological resources that help therapists connect with their clients and help provide treatment plans include:
• Telehealth
• Crisis response
• Mental health apps
• Prescription Video Games
• AI-powered tools
• Virtual reality (VR)
• Digital symptom or mood tracking
• Online booking
These tools allow therapists to reach out to their clients and accommodate their care in whatever way works for their clients. Some people have found that receiving their care online better suits their needs since they feel more comfortable in their home or it’s more flexible to their schedule.
These pros to online therapy also allow 24/7 care that may not have been available before. The advantages of using technology that is at everyone’s fingertips can include:
• Convenience
• Anonymity
• Care education
• Lower costs
• Accessibility
• Constance services
• Data collection
The advantages available for therapy through online sources allow more people to access the mental health care they may need. Some people may not have the physical capability to see mental health treatment, and using online therapy is a great way to allow them access to it.
People can also benefit from mood symptom tracking to understand their overall habits better. Their therapists can also use this data to help create a better treatment plan.
The tools available for therapists and clients online make technology so revolutionizing. People can take their mental health care to the next level.
Ravel Mental Health is an online platform connecting therapists and clients. People interested in learning more about how technology is revolutionizing mental health care can go to the Ravel Mental Health Get Started page to learn more.
Nancy Cowden
