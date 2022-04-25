HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insights | Research Report 2022 by DelveInsight

HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline involves 85+ key companies continuously working towards developing 85+ HER2 negative Breast Cancer treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021 report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 85+ active players working to develop 85+ pipeline treatment therapies.

active players working to develop pipeline treatment therapies. Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the HER2 negative Breast Cancer treatment scenario include BeiGene, Olema Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Radius Health, Adagene Inc, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OncoSec Medical Incorporated, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Pfizer, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Angiochem, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co., Ltd., Context Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, CytomX Therapeutics, Beta Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Laekna Limited, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Modra Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC, QED Therapeutics, Inc., Tyme, Inc., PIQUR Therapeutics, Pfizer, Merus N.V., Seagen, Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Blueprint Medicines Corporation, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., HUTCHMED, VelosBio Inc., Dantari, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Taizhou EOC Pharma Co., Ltd., Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nerviano Medical Sciences, Tolmar Inc., Zeno Alpha Inc., Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zenith Epigenetics, Cantargia, BioLite, Inc., PharmAbcine, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ERYtech Pharma, SynCore Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., OncoTherapy Science, Inc., OncoPep, Inc., and many others.

and many others. Essential HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline therapies such as BGB-290, OP-1250, AZD9833, Elacestrant, ADG106, H3B-6545, Dato-DXd, HRS8807, TAVO, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride, Gedatolisib, D-0502, Ipatasertib, ANG1005, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, Lenvatinib, Onapristone, Xentuzumab, CX-2009, BPI-1178, LY3484356, Afuresertib, Lasofoxifene, ModraDoc006/r, MEDI4736, Infigratinib, SM-88, PQR309, PF-07248144, MCLA-128, SGN-CD228A, RLY-2608, BLU-222, TT-00420, HMPL-013, Zilovertamab vedotin, DAN-222, Niraparib, G1T38, Poziotinib Hydrochloride, EOC202, XZP-3287, RGT-419B, ASTX727, AND019, Lerociclib, SGN-STNV, SCR-6852, NMS-03305293, TOL2506, ZN-c5, AC682, HS-10342, ZEN003694, Nadunolimab, BLEX 404, Olinvacimab, AL101, eryaspase, EndoTAG-1, PMD-026, Chiauranib, OTS167PO, PVX-410, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials. In January 2022, Celcuity announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation to the Company's lead drug candidate, gedatolisib , for the treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer after progression on CDK4/6 therapy.

announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted to the Company's lead drug candidate, , for the treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer after progression on CDK4/6 therapy. In December 2021, H3 Biomedicine Inc. (H3), announced the presentation of two posters at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held in a hybrid format on December 7- 10, 2021. The presentations include interim investigational data from H3’s ongoing clinical development program, H3B-6545, a potential first-in-class, orally available Selective ERα Covalent Antagonist (SERCA), in women with ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

(H3), announced the presentation of two posters at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held in a hybrid format on December 7- 10, 2021. The presentations include interim investigational data from H3’s ongoing clinical development program, a potential first-in-class, orally available Selective ERα Covalent Antagonist (SERCA), in women with ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. The investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) elacestrant significantly decreased the risk of death or disease progression and increased progression-free survival compared with standard-of-care endocrine therapy for postmenopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancers that progressed on prior endocrine and targeted therapies, according to results from the phase III EMERALD trial, which were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 7-10, 2021.

significantly decreased the risk of death or disease progression and increased progression-free survival compared with standard-of-care endocrine therapy for postmenopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancers that progressed on prior endocrine and targeted therapies, according to results from the phase III EMERALD trial, which were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 7-10, 2021. In November 2021, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the first clinical data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD) in development for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and other women’s cancers.

The HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage HER2 negative Breast Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the HER2 negative Breast Cancer pipeline landscape.

HER2 negative Breast Cancer Overview

Most Breast Cancers express the Estrogen Receptor (ER) receptor and are negative for the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor. ER+/ HER2 – ve Breast Cancer includes tumors that are ER-positive and PR positive, but negative for HER2. ER+/ HER2 – ve Breast Cancer is heterogeneous and accounts for about 70% of all breast cancers. HER2” stands for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. There are various types of breast cancer, some have hormone receptors like estrogen or progesterone (some have both) and are called ER+ or PR+ breast cancer respectively.

HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA BGB-290 BeiGene Phase II Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors Oral OP-1250 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Phase I/II Estrogen receptor antagonists Oral AZD9833 AstraZeneca Phase III Selective estrogen receptor degraders Oral ADG106 Adagene Inc Phase I/II CD137 antigen agonists Intravenous Dato-DXd Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. Phase III DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors Intravenous HRS8807 Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Phase I NA NA Ipatasertib Genentech Phase III Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors Oral CX-2009 CytomX Therapeutics Phase II Apoptosis stimulants Intravenous BPI-1178 Beta Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Phase I/II Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors Oral

HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the HER2 negative Breast Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration, Inactive candidates Therapeutics Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By HER2 negative Breast Cancer Therapies Mechanism of Action: Selective estrogen receptor degrader, Estrogen receptor alpha antagonist, Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor, Selective estrogen receptor degraders

Selective estrogen receptor degrader, Estrogen receptor alpha antagonist, Phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor, Selective estrogen receptor degraders Key HER2 negative Breast Cancer Companies : BeiGene, Olema Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Radius Health, Adagene Inc, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OncoSec Medical Incorporated, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Pfizer, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Angiochem, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co., Ltd., Context Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, CytomX Therapeutics, Beta Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Laekna Limited, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Modra Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC, QED Therapeutics, Inc., Tyme, Inc., PIQUR Therapeutics, Pfizer, Merus N.V., Seagen, Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Blueprint Medicines Corporation, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., HUTCHMED, VelosBio Inc., Dantari, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Taizhou EOC Pharma Co., Ltd., Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nerviano Medical Sciences, Tolmar Inc., Zeno Alpha Inc., Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zenith Epigenetics, Cantargia, BioLite, Inc., PharmAbcine, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ERYtech Pharma, SynCore Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., OncoTherapy Science, Inc., OncoPep, Inc., and many others.

: BeiGene, Olema Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Radius Health, Adagene Inc, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OncoSec Medical Incorporated, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Pfizer, InventisBio Co., Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche, Angiochem, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Co., Ltd., Context Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, CytomX Therapeutics, Beta Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Laekna Limited, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Modra Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC, QED Therapeutics, Inc., Tyme, Inc., PIQUR Therapeutics, Pfizer, Merus N.V., Seagen, Relay Therapeutics, Inc., Blueprint Medicines Corporation, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., HUTCHMED, VelosBio Inc., Dantari, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Taizhou EOC Pharma Co., Ltd., Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nerviano Medical Sciences, Tolmar Inc., Zeno Alpha Inc., Accutar Biotechnology Inc, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Zenith Epigenetics, Cantargia, BioLite, Inc., PharmAbcine, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ERYtech Pharma, SynCore Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., OncoTherapy Science, Inc., OncoPep, Inc., and many others. Key HER2 negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapies: BGB-290, OP-1250, AZD9833, Elacestrant, ADG106, H3B-6545, Dato-DXd, HRS8807, TAVO, Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride, Gedatolisib, D-0502, Ipatasertib, ANG1005, Nivolumab, Ipilimumab, Lenvatinib, Onapristone, Xentuzumab, CX-2009, BPI-1178, LY3484356, Afuresertib, Lasofoxifene, ModraDoc006/r, MEDI4736, Infigratinib, SM-88, PQR309, PF-07248144, MCLA-128, SGN-CD228A, RLY-2608, BLU-222, TT-00420, HMPL-013, Zilovertamab vedotin, DAN-222, Niraparib, G1T38, Poziotinib Hydrochloride, EOC202, XZP-3287, RGT-419B, ASTX727, AND019, Lerociclib, SGN-STNV, SCR-6852, NMS-03305293, TOL2506, ZN-c5, AC682, HS-10342, ZEN003694, Nadunolimab, BLEX 404, Olinvacimab, AL101, eryaspase, EndoTAG-1, PMD-026, Chiauranib, OTS167PO, PVX-410, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 HER2 negative Breast Cancer: Overview 4 Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1 Dato-DXd: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. 6 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1 CX-2009: CytomX Therapeutics 7 Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 7.1 BPI-1178: Beta Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. 8. Therapeutic Assessment 9 Inactive Products 10 Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / Funding 11 HER2 negative Breast Cancer- Unmet Needs 12 HER2 negative Breast Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers 13 Appendix 14 About DelveInsight

