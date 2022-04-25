The new Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History allows teachers to pursue a master’s degree from home
An affordable online MA program that brings together the leading non-profit American history organization and one of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and Gettysburg College have partnered to offer an affordable, fully online master’s degree program—led by renowned, award-winning historians—that brings together the leading non-profit American history organization and one of the nation’s top liberal arts colleges.
The Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History is open to K–12 educators, librarians, district supervisors, National Park Service employees, and museum professionals. Beginning September 2022, a full slate of 3-credit graduate courses will be offered each fall, spring, and summer semester.
Courses will cover a range of topics spanning the founding era to the present day. Courses in the 2022–2023 academic year will include
America’s First Civil Rights Movement: 1776–1877 led by Kate Masur (Northwestern University)
Presidential Leadership at Historic Crossroads: From the Founding to Current Challenges led by Barbara Perry (University of Virginia)
American Indian History since 1900 led by Don Fixico (Arizona State University)
The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. led by Peniel Joseph (The University of Texas at Austin)
The Vietnam War led by Fredrik Logevall (Harvard University)
When the Gilder Lehrman Institute and Gettysburg College got together to create this program, affordability was of paramount importance. The Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History offers one of the lowest cost MA programs in the country at just $750 for each 3-credit course. Students who successfully complete ten courses will be awarded a master’s degree from Gettysburg College.
“This master’s degree program is designed to give teachers access to the highest-quality professors—Pulitzer Prize and other award winners—at a price they can afford while teaching. For educators everywhere, it is potentially transformative both personally and professionally,” said Gilder Lehrman Institute President James Basker.
Said Gettysburg College President Robert Iuliano, “We are honored to expand our deep and longstanding relationship with the Gilder Lehrman Institute. Recognizing that more than 60,000 K–12 teachers in the U.S. are supported by the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s Affiliate School Program—and these teachers engage with nearly 8 million students every year—our new master’s program presents us with a unique opportunity to advance Gettysburg’s mission and to strengthen American democracy for the better.”
Gettysburg’s connection to the Gilder Lehrman Institute dates back to 1990, when the College first partnered with Institute co-founders Richard Gilder and Lewis Lehrman to create the Lincoln Prize, an annual $50,000 award given for excellence in scholarly work on Abraham Lincoln, the American Civil War soldier, or the American Civil War era. In 2018, the Institute co-founders, in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), established the Gilder Lehrman NEH Professorship of Civil War Era Studies and History at Gettysburg, currently held by Professor Jim Downs.
“No other MA program in the world offers students an opportunity to study US history with so many leading historians,” said Professor Downs. “The Gilder Lehrman Institute and Gettysburg College have brought together the leading experts on a range of crucial subjects to provide MA students with the most comprehensive training in US history.”
Registration for the Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History will open in May 2022.
Visit gilderlehrman.org/Gettysburg to learn more and sign-up for updates.
About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
Founded in 1994 by Lewis E. Lehrman and the late Richard Gilder, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, and the Council of Independent Colleges, and the National Daughters of the American Revolution.
About Gettysburg College
Founded in 1832, Gettysburg College is a highly selective four-year residential college of liberal arts and sciences with a strong academic tradition. Alumni include Rhodes Scholars, a Nobel laureate, and other distinguished scholars. The college enrolls 2,600 undergraduate students and is located on a 200-acre campus adjacent to the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania
