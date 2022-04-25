The houses of the Village of Our Lady of Ka Ho and the Taipa Houses close temporarily for renovation

MACAU, April 25 - In order to continue to preserve Macao’s architectural heritage and exhibition facilities and optimise related museum functions, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out repair works on the electric power system of the Village of Our Lady of Ka Ho, on the 27th and 28th of April (Wednesday and Thursday). During this period, the electricity supply will be suspended and the indoor exhibitions and restrooms will be temporarily closed, while the adjacent outdoor spaces will remain open to the public. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.

In addition, IC will carry out renovation works on the interior of the Macanese Living Museum of Taipa Houses, from the end of April onwards. The work will mainly focus on the repair and renovation of interior walls, doors and windows, pavements, among other elements, being expected to be completed in July. During the mentioned renovation works, the Macanese Living Museum of Taipa Houses will be temporarily closed. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.