Cority Announces Signing of New Customer, The Lactalis Group

Cority - The Responsible Business Platform

The Lactalis Group

The world’s leading dairy group selects digital, integrated solutions to manage the health, safety, and sustainability of its workforce and business

At the end of the day, we don’t want just a tool for the manager. All of the employees of Lactalis should be able to easily input relevant information and declare any accidents or events”
— Nicolas Incarnato, Head of Group Risk Management
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider announced today their partnership with the Lactalis Group, the dairy industry’s global leader, aimed at providing a simplified, integrated solution for managing the dairy group’s global health, safety, and sustainability programs.

“We were looking for a worldwide solution to help manage Health & Safety and Environment from the shop floor,” said Sebastien Amice, project manager for the Lactalis Group. Nicolas Incarnato, head of group risk management, added, “The purpose of the project was to make the life of the shop-floor manager easier, so that they could focus more on assessing and managing risk and spend less time on administrative tasks.”

“At the end of the day, we don’t want just a tool for the manager. All of the employees of Lactalis should be able to easily input relevant information and declare any accidents or events,” shared Nicolas Incarnato. Recognizing the importance of activating employees to drive real change and performance, the dairy company will deploy Cority’s mobile application, myCority, to capture these data points and empower their workforce to play an important part in their global health and safety initiatives.

With 270 production sites in 52 countries around the world, an additional key requirement was the ability for the Lactalis Group to efficiently integrate and consolidate the amount of data being logged and tracked onsite as well as provide better reporting for analysis and visibility. They also needed a solution that enabled them to integrate newly acquired business units quickly.

The solutions needed to be simple and easy to use, focused on continuous improvements, and able to support the growth of the organization.

Lactalis selected several integrated solutions from the Company’s responsible business platform, CorityOne, including incident and risk management, audit and inspections, ESG (Environmental Social Governance) management, and sustainability performance.

About Cority

Cority is the leading global enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software provider creating industry-leading technology to empower those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by the spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables higher levels of operational and sustainable performance with the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform to help workers and businesses thrive in 100 countries around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.

About Lactalis

Lactalis Group is the world’s no. 1 dairy group and a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval. Backed by operations in 52 countries and 270 dairies and cheese plants around the world, its 85,500 staff convert milk into cheese, consumer milk, yoghurt, butter, cream, dairy ingredients and nutrition. Serving the daily lives of millions of households, Lactalis is famed for iconic brands such as Président, Galbani, Parmalat and Leerdammer and strives to ensure it sustainably upholds milk expertise as world no. 1 AOP provider.

Meredith Schweitzer
66&Co
+1 347-698-9196
mschweitzer@66and.co

